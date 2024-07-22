Lineman electrocuted while repairing transformer in Medak

T Ganesh (32), a resident of Reddypally was reportedly working on the transformer without obtaining permission from the substation. The body was taken to the area hospital for postmortem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 12:51 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A lineman was electrocuted while he was working on a transformer at Venkatraopet village in Alladurgam on Monday morning.

T Ganesh (32), a resident of Reddypally was reportedly working on the transformer without obtaining permission from the substation. The body was taken to the area hospital for postmortem.

Alladurgam police have registered a case.