Lineman electrocuted while repairing transformer in Medak

T Ganesh (32), a resident of Reddypally was reportedly working on the transformer without obtaining permission from the substation. The body was taken to the area hospital for postmortem.
Medak: A lineman was electrocuted while he was working on a transformer at Venkatraopet village in Alladurgam on Monday morning.
T Ganesh (32), a resident of Reddypally was reportedly working on the transformer without obtaining permission from the substation. The body was taken to the area hospital for postmortem.
Alladurgam police have registered a case.