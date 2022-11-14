Liquor sales down in Andhra Pradesh, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Sale of liquor has come down drastically due to increase in liquor price and various control measures taken by the government like the removal of belt shops and cancellation of permit rooms, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said.

Addressing a review meeting of revenue-generating departments here on Monday, he directed the special enforcement bureau (SEB) to pay special focus on the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor.

He asked the officials to provide alternative livelihood so that they will stay away from activities like sale and making of hooch. Special attention should be paid to the cases of ganja and illicit liquor.

While taking measures to prevent cannabis in the agency, he called for providing employment opportunities there as well and advised them to extend benefits under programmes like Cheyutha and Asara.