Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces hike in old age pensions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced an increase in old age pensions, from Rs.2500 to Rs.2,750 per month.

The enhanced pension would be paid from January 2023 and would be further increased to Rs.3,000 as was promised in the poll manifesto, he said while addressing a public meeting at Kuppam Animiganipalli where he launched the YSR Cheyutha programme for the third consecutive year, depositing financial assistance of Rs.4,949.44 crore to bank accounts of 26,39,703 eligible women beneficiaries across the State on the day.

“‘Our government is providing assistance from the baby in the womb to the young child and I am proud to say this is a government of our sisters. During the past 39 months, we have disbursed Rs.14,110 crore through this Cheyutha programme to SC, ST, BC and Minorities as part of women’s empowerment,”‘ he said.

Jagan also pointed out that Telugu Desam Party president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, despite being elected as Kuppam MLA for the last 33 years, did nothing for the people here and used the BC vote bank to enjoy power. On the contrary, the YSR Congress Party government implemented numerous schemes besides supply of water through Kuppam canal, municipality status to Kuppam and creating the Kuppam revenue division, he said.