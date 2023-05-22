List of cancelled trains from Visakhapatnam amid interlocking works

Railway officials requested that the public take note of the changes and cancelled trains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Some trains are cancelled due to pre-non-interlocking works between S Kota and Badavara stations along the KK line of the Waltair division on May 22 and 23. Railway officials requested that the public take note of the changes and cancelled trains.

Train No. 18513, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express, May 22, 2023

Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special leaving Visakhapatnam: May 22

Train No. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special leaving Kirandul: May 23

Train No. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput intercity express leaves Visakhapatnam: May 22

Train No. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, leaves Koraput: May 23

Train No. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger special leaving Visakhapatnam: May 22

Train No. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger special leaving Koraput: May 23

On the other hand, some train services will be impacted owing to traffic congestion and power outages for bridge reconstruction projects in the Sambalpur division.

Train No. 08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special leaving Visakhapatnam: May 22

Train No. 08528 Raipur Visakhapatnam passenger special leaving Raipur: May 22

Train No. 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Express leaving Sambalpur will run up to Titlagarh: May 22

Note: There will be no services between Titlagarh and Rayagada.

Train No. 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express will leave from Titlagarh to Sambalpur instead of Rayagada: May 22

Note: There will be no services between Rayagada and Titlagarh