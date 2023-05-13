SCR to run special trains between Kachiguda and Kakinada

The SCR officials stated that a few special trains are being extended in the background of the summer rush.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:54 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers due to summer vacation, South Central Railway (SCR) decided to run special trains between Kachiguda and Kakinada.

Train No. 07417 will depart from Kachiguda on May 13 at 8:45 p.m. and reach Kakinada Town on May 14 at 8:40 a.m. Train No. 07418 will depart from Kakinada Town on May 14 at 9.55 p.m. and reach Kachiguda on May 15 at 9.45 a.m.

These trains will take halts at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Aakiveedu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, and Samarlakota stations. The trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper III Tier, and general Second Class coaches. The SCR officials stated that a few special trains are being extended in the background of the summer rush.