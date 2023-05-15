Chittoor: Double decker train derails

The train was going from Chennai to Bangalore when the mishap occurred and fortunately an alert loco pilot stopped the train immediately to avert a serious accident, according to reports.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Chittoor: Passengers of a double decker train had a miraculous escape after it derailed near Bisanattham railway station in Gudipalli mandal of the district close to the Karnataka border here on Monday.

