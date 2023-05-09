SCR Summer special trains between Secunderabad-Danapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: In order to clear rush of passengers during summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 12 special trains between Secunderabad–Danapur and Secunderabad–Dibrugarh.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Danapur (07419) train will run of May 13, 20 and 27, Danapur – Secunderabad (07420) train will run on May 15, 22 and 29. The Secunderabad – Dibrugarh (07046) train will run on May 15, 22 and 29 and Dibrugarh – Secunderabad (07047) train will run on May 18, 25 and June 1, SCR informed.

The Secunderabad–Danapur-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Kazipet, Peddapalli, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara stations, in both the directions.

The Secunderabad–Dibrugarh–Secunderabad Special will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Japaiguri Rd, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Golpara, Guwahati, Jagi Rd, Hojai, Lumding Jn, Diphu, Dimapur, Furkating Jn, Maraini, Simaluguri, Naharkatiya and New Tinsukia stations, in both the directions.

These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 2 Tier cum AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and General Second-Class coaches.