Listen to CM KCR on the go; Viral press conference now a podcast on Spotify

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s recent press conference, along with his remarks, are still trending on social media, with videos of the same going viral. Among those who liked the sharp statements from the CM were Shravan, who had earlier requested for the press conference to be converted into a podcast so that one could listen to it on the go.

A few days after that tweet, he himself got it converted into a podcast and posted it on Spotify.

“Here we go..!! Have converted the CM KCR Press Conference into a podcast. Now you can listen on the go on Spotify,” he tweeted.

In his tweet, he also mentioned that he would be adding other press conferences and that he would make efforts to make those available on Google podcasts as well.

Appreciating his efforts, social media users thanked him for uploading the podcast. “Many of my non-Telugu friends are asking for a feed with subs in English, any links?” asked one of the users.

In the press conference, CM KCR, talking about the political situation in the country, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ‘weakest and inefficient Prime Minister India ever had’ and said the country was in a state of ‘undeclared emergency’.

He also played a video of news clips referring to politicians who jumped ship recently and joined the BJP, which had the background music of a famous detergent advertisement.

“Is BJP akin to this washing powder Nirma?” he asked, with the question playing a major role in the entire episode going viral and a hashtag, #WashingPowderNirma, also trending on Twitter.