Listen to these 5 podcasts and audiobooks by iconic sibling duos on Audible

From sports to contemporary pop culture commentary, this list has works by renowned celebrities you must listen to

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: ‘Siblings Day’ is a special occasion to celebrate the unique bond between brothers and sisters. It’s a time to reflect on the joy, challenges, and enduring connection that siblings share. To honour this special day, we’ve compiled a list of audiobooks and podcasts on Audible featuring or written by iconic sibling duos across the world.

Rita Ora and Elena Ora

In the episode of ‘Coupledom’ with Idris and Sabrina Elba featuring Rita Ora and her sister Elena Ora, the sisters engage in an open and honest conversation about their experiences growing up together. From discussing their sibling rivalries to sharing memories of their childhood, the Ora sisters and the Elba couple offer a candid glimpse into the complexities of sibling relationships.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

The royal sibling duo of Bollywood, Soha Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan may have not featured in a film together but the actors have made their foray into the audio medium around the same time. Soha Ali Khan’s audiobook is about a little girl who visits an animal adoption centre with her parents and falls in love with a scruffy-looking, floppy-eared dog named Bobo. Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his first-ever podcast series, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ where he will play the character of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

‘Sibling Revelry’ is a podcast that delves into the complexities of the sibling bond, family dynamics, and the human mind. Hosts Kate and Oliver engage in relaxed and free-formed conversations with other siblings, sharing their personal experiences and universal tales of growing up with brothers and sisters. With humour and insight, the podcast aims to inspire listeners and foster a deeper understanding of sibling relationship.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams

The podcast ‘All-American: Venus and Serena’ is a compelling exploration of the lives and careers of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. The podcast examines the sisters’ rise to fame and their impact on the sport of tennis. Through interviews with family members, coaches, and fellow players, it sheds light on the personal and professional challenges that Venus and Serena faced throughout their careers, as well as the societal and cultural forces that shaped their journey.

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor

The audiobook by Tusshar Kapoor is a fascinating memoir that takes you on a journey through his life, India’s first celebrity single dad. Despite coming from a family of superstars and having a successful sister and a growing production empire, Tusshar’s journey to stardom was far from easy. In this honest, fun, and no-holds-barred narrative, Tusshar shares his unique perspective and reveals interesting childhood anecdotes, the process behind his life-changing decision to become a single dad, and his experiences navigating the entertainment industry.