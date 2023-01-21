| Lithin To Lead The Telangana Throwball Team At Federation Cup

Lithin to lead the Telangana throwball team at Federation Cup

Lithin and Harika will lead the Telangana men and women’s teams respectively in the upcoming 32nd Federation Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Lithin and Harika will lead the Telangana men and women’s teams respectively in the upcoming 32nd Federation Cup Throwball National Championship scheduled to be held in Puri, Odisha from January 23 to 25.

V Naveen Yadav, president of the Telangana Throwball Association, unveiled the jersey and distributed kits to players at the YMCA, Secunderabad on Saturday.

Also Read Hyderabad crowned champions of Inter-District Throwball Championship

Teams: Men: Lithin (Captain), Samuel, Dheeraj, Balaji, Kumkumeshwar, Aditya, Lalith, Nanda Kishore, Rithvik, Srikar, Chennakeshavulu, Chintu, Sahil, Pranav; Women: Harika (Captain), Akshara, Kalyani Reema, Shailu, Mahima, Meghana, Lahari, Akshara, Pranavi, Ananya, Seetha Priya, Krishitha, Khushi, Thanu Sri; Coach: Sharath Reddy; Manager: Kiran Chary.