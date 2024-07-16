Man from Odisha held for smuggling ganja in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 10:23 PM

Accused person Ramachandra Swain is being produced before pressmen in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: A person from Odisha was arrested for allegedly smuggling banned ganja in Mancherial railway station on Tuesday. A dozen bags containing 24 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6.08 lakh were seized from his possession. Another accused person was absconding.

Government Railway Sub-Inspector Sudhakar said that Ramchandra Swain from Ganjam district in Odisha was apprehended for smuggling the contraband substance from Vijayawada to Gujarat. Ramachandra was detained while moving suspiciously during during a routine check by the police. His friend Kanha Balaji Swain managed to flee from the station. They both settled in Surat of Gujarat. They were travelling in Navjeevan Express runs daily between Ahmedabad and Chennai.

On being interrogated, Ramachandra confessed to committing the offence to make a fast buck. He admitted to procure Ganja from a person from Vijayawada. He revealed that he would handover to some other person in Gujarat. He said that he was paid Rs 10,000 for shipping a bag.

Head constable Jaspal Singh, constables Surender, Naveen and Naresh took part in the operation.