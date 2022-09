Hyderabad crowned champions of Inter-District Throwball Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

(Hyderabad boys team and girls team with their winning trophies) Hyderabad boys team bagged top honours in the 8th Junior Telangana State Inter-District Throwball Championship

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boys team bagged top honours in the 8th Junior Telangana State Inter-District Throwball Championship held in Nizamabad on Sunday.

In the boys final Hyderabad thrashed Ranga Reddy 15-08, 15-09 to emerge champion.

Meanwhile the girls team settled for bronze. Hyderabad crushed Medchal Malkajgiri 15-03, 15-04 in the third place match.

Result:

Boys final: Hyderabad bt Ranga Reddy 15-08, 15-09;

Girls (Bronze medal match): Hyderabad bt Medchal Malkajgiri 15-03, 15-04.