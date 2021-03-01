Live hand grenade found on Mahabubnagar hillocks

The grenade was noticed by a woman shepherd in the morning and the local sarpanch was immediately informed of it who, in turn, alerted police.

Mahabubnagar: An unexploded hand grenade found on a hillock at Amistapur on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar town on Monday sent police into a tizzy.

The grenade was noticed by a woman shepherd in the morning and the local sarpanch was immediately informed of it who, in turn, alerted police.

Even as local residents were panicking, senior police officials questioned the woman to collect more details.

Initially, the woman thought that it was an automobile spare part but without taking any chances, she alerted the sarpanch. A bomb disposal squad had checked the entire hillock and adjoining areas for explosives; however, it did not find any.

Mahabubnagar Superintendent Rema Rajeshwari said: “It seems to be a 20-year-old hand grenade which has rusted. We will be sending it to Hyderabad for a detailed examination,” “We are also checking the records related to the missing explosives,” she said.

