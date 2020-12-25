Loan Apps: Hyderabad Police seek custody of arrested

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police filed a petition before the court seeking custody of the 11 persons who were arrested after raiding call centres and companies in Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

The police also found that the Gurgaon based call centres is run by a woman Chinese national who is monitoring the operations from China on regular basis. The police are awaiting the details of the transactions from the banks to know more about the money flow.

The Cyberabad police have reportedly taken into custody few more persons for questioning in connection with the instant loan app fraud and harassment cases registered in various police stations. The police have so far arrested six persons while special teams constituted to probe the scam are visiting various cities as part of the probe. The police have also identified bank accounts routing the money from the companies and asked the banks to furnish the details.

