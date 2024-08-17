Loan Waiver: Farmers of Aluru village question Cong. leader Vinay Reddy over failed promises

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 07:50 PM

Vinay Reddy

Nizamabad: Congress leader and party candidate for Armoor assembly constituency Vinay Reddy on Saturday faced the wrath of farmers of Aluru village of Armoor mandal as the State government failed to provide crop loan waiver benefits to the farmers of the village.

Vinay Reddy, who visited Aluru village, was questioned by the farmers about the Congress government’s failure to provide crop loan to all the farmers in their village.

They reminded Vinay Reddy that his party has promised to waive the loans of all the farmers after coming to power, but now they have excluded several farmers from the beneficiaries list.

The farmers claimed that believing the Congress party, they supported Vinay Reddy during the assembly polls and now the party was not honouring the promises.

Criticizing the Congress, the farmers accused the party of cheating.

“The Congress party has cheated us. It has failed to keep its promises. How can they go back on the promises? the farmers questioned.

The farmers recalled that under K Chandrashekhar Rao led BRS government, farmers never faced such a situation. The farmers promptly received all the benefits announced by the BRS government, the farmers said.

Put in an awkward situation, Vinay reddy tried to pacify the farmers, but all his attempts went in vain. He left the the village in a hurry.

Earlier, the farmers staged a protest in front of Canara Bank demanding loan waiver for all farmers.