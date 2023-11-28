Local band ‘George Hull Collective’ to perform at Hyderabad International Jazz Festival

Adding local flair to the International Jazz Festival is George Hull Collective, a fusion powerhouse showcasing the ever-evolving cultural landscape of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:58 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is poised to embrace a rhythmic reverie as the city hosts the “Hyderabad International Jazz Festival” at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, on December 2. Presented by the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, alongside Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, this musical spectacle showcases top-tier national and international jazz talents.

Adding local flair to the festival is the George Hull Collective, a fusion powerhouse showcasing the ever-evolving cultural landscape of Hyderabad. The band including George Hull on saxophone, Mark Talur and Sruthi Hasini on keys, Benjamin Christopher on bass, Humayun Mirza on trumpet, Keerthana Bhoopal and Pranati Khanna on vocals, and Karthik Kalyan on drums, promises to deliver a performance that is not only a celebration of musical diversity but also a reflection of the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Further line-up for the edition includes Ari Roland Jazz Quartet from the USA, Hindol Deb-Essence of Duality from Germany, and Mystic Vibes from Bengaluru. While Ari Roland Collective promises a blend of classical training and contemporary jazz elements, Hindol Deb-Essence of Duality explores a unique compositional style, bringing cultural influences to the festival. Mystik Vibes adds a cross-cultural flavour to the lineup.

This free event promises an unforgettable evening of cultural fusion and musical brilliance inviting music aficionados and casual listeners alike to partake in the celebration of jazz’s rich tapestry.