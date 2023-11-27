Hyderabad International Jazz Festival on December 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, in association with the Goethe Institute, Sattva Knowledge City, Hard Rock Cafe and VIBRANT, is organizing Hyderabad International Jazz Festival 2023.

The festival, to be held on Saturday, December 2, starting from 5 pm at Sattva Knowledge City, will include bands from the United States, Germany, and India. The jazz festival is free, with open seating. No tickets are required.

The U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad is sponsoring The Ari Roland Jazz Quartet. Hailing from New York, the quartet has performed across the United States and internationally. They last performed in Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit closing ceremony in 2017. The festival will also include performances from Hindol Deb: Essence of Duality from Germany, the George Hull Collective from Hyderabad, and Mystik Vibes from Bengaluru.

“We are proud to sponsor the Hyderabad International Jazz Festival this year,” said Consul General Jennifer Larson. “Jazz is a unique American art form that has spread across the world. We look forward to seeing all our friends this weekend at Sattva Knowledge City for some incredible performances,” the Consul General in a statement, added.