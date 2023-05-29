Lock your age with ‘Firmer’ range of products

Salve Pharma has recently announced the launch of its latest product, the ‘Firmer’ range of products to help people regain their youthful appearance.

Hyderabad: Salve Pharma has recently announced the launch of its latest product, the ‘Firmer’ range of products. This revolutionary designed product helps people regain their youthful appearance and revitalise their skin, irrespective of their age or skin type.

Led by Ajay Kakar, CEO and founder, the skincare and cosmeceutical brand’s Firmer range of products have been produced after years of research and development by a team of skilled scientists and dermatologists. These products are developed using advanced skincare technology to aid people in rejuvenating their skin.

The range of products comprises of four products – Anti-Ageing Serum for Face in 10ml size, Honey Locust Skin Gel in 50g size, Pep Se Pure Peptide Serum in 50ml size, and Pre Makeup Primer Cream in 50g size.

The Firmer utilises a unique blend of ingredients — including peptides, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid — to help improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and enhance the overall appearance of the skin. The products are easy to use and can be applied to the face, neck and other areas of the body to help restore a more youthful look and feel.

“Firmer is a game-changer in the skincare industry, providing users with the ability to travel back in time to rejuvenate and recharge their skin. With Firmer, we’re proud to offer a product that can help individuals achieve their skincare goals and regain confidence,” says Ajay Kakar.