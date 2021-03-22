Lockdown Diaries: No lights! No camera! No action!

The multi-crore ever-bustling film industry that churns out unending content week after week to keep audiences engrossed and entertained faced some uncertain times

Hyderabad: As the coronavirus started to spread its tentacles, triggering a lockdown around this time last year, all activities of the entertainment industry came to an abrupt halt. All shootings – from budget movies to those boasting big stars – were cancelled.

The multi-crore ever-bustling film industry that churns out unending content week after week to keep audiences engrossed and entertained faced some uncertain times. For cine staff and daily wagers, lockdown was the part of a year that was passed in fearful confines of four walls. Screenings of films were stalled in theatres, new releases were postponed without further dates and plans. The lockdown pushed Telugu filmmakers and producers into an unforeseen economic crisis.

Although the year 2020 had started with good tidings as both big star movies ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ that were released in January offered new hope, the dream run, however, was short lived.

“The industry went through tough times facing all odds. Now after one year, it’s good to see we’re back on track. Movies are doing well and audiences are showing their love for cinema as they are coming in droves to theatres,” said actor Allu Sirish.

Post lockdown, it was Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Solo Brathuku So Better’ that encouraged film goers to head to the theatre for the big screen experience.

Although a few big players backed out from taking a step this early, movies like ‘Krack’, ‘Red’, ‘Alludu Adhurs’ and ‘Uppena’ went on to gain confidence pulling crowds slowly.

While other film industries have been struggling to find their feet, the Telugu movie business started on a positive note with movies like ‘Uppena’ and ‘Jathi Ratnalu’.

