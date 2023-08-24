69th National Film Awards 2023 Telugu winners list

Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, were eligible for contention.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Telugu Winners

Here is the complete list of the 69th National Film Awards 2023 Telugu winners.

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravani, RRR

Best Male Play back Singer: Kalabhairava- Komuram Bheemudo, RRR

Best Choreography; Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Best Telugu Film: Uppena Best Special Effects- V Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Lyrics: Chandra Bose-Kondapolam (Dham Dham Dham Song)