69th National Film Awards 2023 Telugu winners list

Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, were eligible for contention.
The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Thursday. The ceremony, which will be held at a future date, honoured the best Indian films produced across languages in the calendar year 2021. Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, were eligible for contention.
Here is the complete list of the 69th National Film Awards 2023 Telugu winners.
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravani, RRR
Best Male Play back Singer: Kalabhairava- Komuram Bheemudo, RRR
Best Choreography; Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Best Telugu Film: Uppena Best Special Effects- V Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Lyrics: Chandra Bose-Kondapolam (Dham Dham Dham Song)