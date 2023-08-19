Vaisshnav Tej’s action spectacle ‘Aadikeshava’ will arrive on November 10

Young actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej has been growing in stature in Telugu Cinema and he is looking to prove his versatility with different genre films.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:41 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Young actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej has been growing in stature in Telugu Cinema and he is looking to prove his versatility with different genre films. After ‘Uppena’, his sensational debut blockbuster, the actor is coming up with a huge action entertainer with ‘Aadikeshava’.

Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, have been coming up with solid and sensational content-oriented films. They have now collaborated with Vaisshnav for this action spectacle.

The movie is being written and directed by Srikanth N Reddy. The debutant director is aiming to impress mass movie and action lovers of Telugu cinema in a huge way. An action glimpse of the film, released recently, presented Vaisshnav in a new dynamic avatar like never before.

‘Aadikeshava’ cast also includes young sensation Sreeleela in the leading lady’s role of Chitra. The glimpse released for her birthday has showcased her in a chirpy and fun angle. National Award-winning Malayalam actor Joju George and Aparna Das will also be seen in important roles.

Now, as per the latest update from the team, the release date of ‘Aadikeshava’ has been postponed from August 18 to November 10. The team has just completed shoot in Paris and the movie is in the last leg of its shoot.

The first single composed by National Award-winning music composer, GV Prakash Kumar, will also be released soon, it was announced.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film, while Srikara Studios is presenting it. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film. More details will be announced shortly.