Locking National Herald office insult to freedom struggle: Bhatti Vikramarka

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

File Photo

Khammam: BJP government’s move to lock the office of National Herald, which was established by Jawaharlal Nehru to convey the ideas of the freedom movement to the people, was an insult to the freedom struggle, stated CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

The CLP leader along with former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar started the Azadi Ka Gaurav Yatra by performing special pooja at Kusumanchi Shiva temple in Palair constituency in the district on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering Vikramarka noted that the Indians respect Mahatma Gandhi as the father of the nation, the descendants of Godse, who killed Gandhi, came to power and insulted Gandhi’s ideology.

It was ironic that the BJP, which has no role in the country’s freedom struggle, was making propaganda as if it had brought independence to India. Freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose fought for the freedom of the country and sacrificed their lives.

The Satyagraha movement started by Mahatma Gandhi was the beginning of the country’s struggle for freedom. Telugu freedom fighters like Pingali Venkaiah and Gokaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya played a vital role in the freedom struggle, the CLP leader noted.

It was everyone’s responsibility to remember Pingali Venkaiah, who gave the flag to the country, and salute the national flag. The main purpose of Azadi Ka Gaurav Yatra was to explain to the people the spirit of the freedom struggle, Vikramarka said.

The BJP which came to power with false propaganda targetting Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by harassing them by issuing ED notices and in the name of investigation. The people of the country would teach a lesson to BJP in the coming days, he warned.

Chandrasekhar said that Congress and India cannot be seen separately. The country got independence as a result of Congress struggle. It was because of the efforts made by the Congress governments India was able to become a leader in the world.

There was no loss to the Congress just because some of the leaders left the party. People and activists were the strength of the Congress party. People would support Congress in Munugode by-elections, he said.