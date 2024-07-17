Bhatti directs officials to start Naini coal block within four months

Published Date - 17 July 2024

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday directed officials to take steps to start the Naini coal block allotted to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) in Odisha within four months.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who held a review meeting with senior officials of Energy Department and Singareni on the issue of Naini coal block at secretariat, said since Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had assured the Telangana government of all possible support to start the Naini coal block, the officials should take initiative to get all the required clearances and permissions and start the operations at the earliest.

In view of the fact that the Naini Coal Block has already received all the permits and Odisha Chief Minister agreeing to the enumeration of trees in the 783.27 hectares of forest land transferred to Singareni by the State Forest Department and subsequent handover of the land, he said, the Singareni should should take the initiative to complete these works by establishing regular contact with the State Forest Department. He also suggested the Singareni management to appoint a special officer to oversee the works of Naini coal block.

The Energy Minister also asked the Roads & Buildings department to take initiative to complete the work of widening and strengthening the existing road from Jarapada to Chendipada area where the coal block was located. He asked the Energy Department officials to initiate steps to lay a high tension line connecting the Naini coal block.

“Officials should conduct a review of the works on a daily basis so that the production of coal can be taken up at the earliest,”he said.

Energy Secretary Ronald Rose, Singareni CMD N Balaram, Special Secretary Krishna Bhaskar, Energy Department OSD Surender Reddy and other senior officials were present.