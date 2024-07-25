Telangana Budget: Rs.10,000 crore proposed for development of Hyderabad

Stating that Hyderabad was central to the growth of Telangana, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Rs.10,000 crore was proposed for different development projects in Hyderabad.

Stating that Hyderabad was central to the growth of Telangana, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Rs.10,000 crore was proposed for development of Hyderabad.

As part of this, the government had proposed Rs.3,065 crore to the GHMC, Rs.500 crore to HMDA and Rs.3385 crore to Metro Water Works. It has also proposed Rs.200 crore to HYDRAA, Rs.100 crore for the extension of the Hyderabad Metro to Airport, Rs.200 crore for ORR, Rs.500 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail, Rs.500 crore for extension of Metro to Old City, Rs.50 crore for MMTS and Rs.1500 crore for the Musi Riverfront project.

Apart from the Rs.10,000 crore for Hyderabad, Rs.1,525 crore was also proposed for the Regional Ring Road.

Stating that the government had re-examined proposals for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro and modified them accordingly, the Minister said plans were afoot to develop 78.4 km of five extended corridors with an outlay of Rs.24,042 crore. HYDRAA, which was set up to prevent urban disasters, to take up steps to prevent such situations and to mitigate disasters, would have separate units for asset protection and disaster management. The Chief Minister would be the chairman of HYDRAA, he said.

As for Musi Riverfront development, for which Rs.1,500 crore was proposed, the government would set up recreation zones, peoples plazas, Children theme parks and entertainment zones.

“The main aims of this project are establishment of an economic zone, improvement of living standards, protection of heritage and culture, improving the image of the city, improvement of infrastructure etc.,” he said, adding that a socio economic/enjoyment survey with 33 teams from the Revenue department was already set in motion.

As for the Regional Ring Road, Bhatti Vikramarka said the northern road from Sangareddy-Toopran-Gajwel-Choutuppal was 158.6 km long and the southern side was 189 km from Choutuppal-Shadhnagar-Sangareddy, which were proposed to be upgraded to facilitate their declaration as National Highways. The RRR would be constructed with the standards of an expressway and the land acquisition process was already in progress. It will be initially constructed as a four lane highway and will be extended to 8 lanes commensurate with increase in traffic, he added.

As per initial estimates, the northern part of RRR will cost Rs.13,522 crore and the southern part would cost Rs.12,980 crore.