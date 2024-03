Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cricketer Mohammed Shami to join BJP | Basirhat Constituency, West Bengal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 05:34 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP is considering nominating Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, possibly from the Basirhat constituency. Shami, representing Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, is recovering from surgery.