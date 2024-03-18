Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Preview: South India Schedule and Fight Between Alliances | India News

The BJP aims for Narendra Modi's third term as Prime Minister, while the opposition has formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 05:47 PM

The Election Commission of India has announced the parliamentary polls schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in southern India. The elections will take place in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The BJP aims for Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister, while the opposition has formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The elections are pivotal for the political landscape in southern India.

