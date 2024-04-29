Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rs. 16.9 lakh cash, 43.5 litres of liquor seized in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 04:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of Rs. 16.91 lakh in cash was seized in Hyderabad on Sunday, along with Rs. 20,652 worth of valuable items. The Excise Department also seized 43.59 liters of liquor, registering cases against four persons.

While five complaints regarding cash and other items expected to be used to influence elections were received and resolved, FIRs were registered against five persons.

So far, Rs. 19.20 crore in cash and Rs. 8.22 crore worth of valuable items along with 21,466.46 liters of liquor were seized. Apart from 25 MCC violation complaints, 520 other complaints were filed and 3,024 licensed arms were deposited.