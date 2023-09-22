TDP to approach Supreme Court on Chandrababu arrest

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:21 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party has decided to approach the Supreme Court in the AP Skill Development scam case after the quash petition filed by its president N. Chandrababu Naidu was rejected by the Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Friday.

Nara Lokesh, the TDP general secretary and son of Chandrababu Naidu, who wanted to leave for Rajamahendravaram on Friday evening, now decided to stay back in Delhi for sometime in connection with the legal battle and is continuing to hold discussions with lawyers with regard to the petition to be filed in the apex court.