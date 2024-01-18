London Stock Exchange Group announces Technology CoE in Hyderabad

The facility aims to spearhead new product and service development by prioritising low-latency technology development and capitalising on the local startup ecosystem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 06:03 PM

Hyderabad: LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) has announced the opening of its Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, a key step in the company’s global expansion efforts.

The facility aims to spearhead new product and service development by prioritising low-latency technology development and capitalising on the local startup ecosystem.

Also Read Tata Group promises new investments, expansion plans in Telangana

Irfan Hussain, Chief Information Officer, LSEG, said, “It will play an important role in enabling us to deliver best-in-class products that our customers require and to become aleading provider of engineering solutions to the global financial ecosystem. We will harness the region’s engineering expertise and aim to hire more than 1000 engineers and professionals by the end of 2025.”

LSEG’s new centre is situated in Hyderabad’s Hitec City and currently hosts 300 professionals in various roles. It supports the Group’s business divisions and Corporate Technology, leveraging the partnership with Microsoft LMP.

The centre will leverage the city’s robust technical education offerings and its focus on Cloud Security, DevOps, and ERP, aligning with LSEG’s objectives. The centre is a Build-Operate-Transfer partnership with Tata Consulting Services (TCS) to attract and nurture talent.