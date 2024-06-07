Long-pending disputes between Telangana, AP still pose challenges decade after bifurcation

Though the row over Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi was resolved in March this year with the union government allocating land to the two States, there are still a few issues that need to be addressed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: Despite a cordial telephonic interaction between the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Chief Minsiter designate of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, there are many protracted issues that need to be settled between the two states. The long pendency of these issues are certain to pose a challenging task for both the Chief Ministers.

Though the row over Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi was resolved in March this year with the union government allocating land to the two States, there are still a few issues that need to be addressed.

To begin with River Krishna water sharing between the two Telugu States is a contentious issue. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had specifically announced that irrespective of which party forms the government in Andhra Pradesh, he would press for the addressing the long-pending river water sharing disputes.

Since 10 years have been completed after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh this year, the Chief Minister had recently directed the officials to take over nearly 50 buildings like Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad that were allotted to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years after June 2.

Since majority of the elected representatives from Andhra Pradesh have permanent houses in Hyderabad, the government has reportedly sought to take over the possession of Hermitage Building Complex, Lake View Guest House, and a building of the CB-CID until the disputes between the two States are settled.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the matters pending under the AP Reorganisation Act. The division and distribution of assets among the organisations and corporations under Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 have not yet been completed. This apart the issue of power dues is also pending.

Furthermore, officials have been asked to amicably resolve the pending transfer and repatriation of the employees with the Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to these, the Congress party in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections had released Telangana specific manifesto. Among different promises, the Congress had promised to get back five mandals that were merged with Andhra Pradesh.