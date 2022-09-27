Look magnetic in multi-coloured outfits

27 September 22

Hyderabad: Navratri is here and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t celebrate with pomp and gaiety. After two years of subdued celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, youngsters are finally excited about dancing the night away at dandiya events and commemorating the joyous occasion with friends and family. Dasara is all about celebrating the victory of good over evil and what better way to mark the occasion than getting rid of your old outfits and upgrading your wardrobe? According to fashion experts, multi-coloured outfits are the hottest trend this Navratri and you can take style inspiration from our very own B-town and T-town celebrities when you go shopping.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is the queen of fashion and if you don’t believe us then check out her latest look for the promotions of Vikram Vedha. Wearing an abstract print and micro-pleated buster and matching micro-pleated maxi skirt from Quad by Saaksha & Kinni, Radhika looked nothing short of a goddess. Her statement earrings from the brand Abhilasha and winged liner and bindi look surely turned heads. If you’re scouting for style inspiration for your dandiya outfit, then look no more.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu looked like a multi-coloured dream in an upcycled patchwork and embroidered power suit from Varun Bahl’s ‘New Leaf’ Couture 2022 collection. Although Taapsee teamed her suit with a pink bralette, you can wear a white shirt for a dandiya night with the family.

Kajal Aggarwal

If you’re in the mood to go Indo-western and want to feel comfortable throughout the celebrations, opt for a multi-coloured shirt and trouser set from Saaksha & Kinni like Kajal Aggarwal. Team it up with sneakers and minimal jewellery. Not only will you look radiant and festive, but will also be able to carry out your day-to-day activities without feeling heavy and uncomfortable.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi looked every bit festive and fashionable in an off-beat lehenga set by Rishi & Vibhuti. The Maharani actor paired her outfit with a lot of chunky jewellery – perfect for Navratri.