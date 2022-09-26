Tamannaah stuns her audience as Babli in her recent release ‘Babli Bouncer’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

The actor delivers a power-packed performance in ‘Babli Bouncer’ which just released.

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia is one trending box-office queen and her power-packed releases are proof. After delivering a box office success in the south – ‘F3’, this September is special for the ‘Baahubali’ actor with 3 movie releases – ‘Babli Bouncer’, ‘Guruthunda Seethakalam’ and Netflix’s ‘Plan A Plan B’.

The actor delivers a power-packed performance in ‘Babli Bouncer’ which just released. Even before the movie’s release, its trailer had received immense praise for the beautiful actor and since then the netizens waited to savour this ultimate entertainer. Ever since the film released on Disney Plus Hotstar, fans started flooding social media with tons of appreciation for her epic performance.

‘Babli Bouncer’ aptly portrays the life of Babli, a female bouncer, while giving us a belly-tickling ride. The actor is seen in a never-like-before role and brings out her unexplored shade of character before the audience.

The film headlines Tamannaah as a strong-headed girl who comes to Delhi to work as a female bouncer as she despises the idea of getting married, and she is supported by her father in her endeavour.

Tamannaah boldly experiments in a never-before genre but emerges as a winner for the action-packed light-hearted drama. While the hint of her Haryanvi accent and her carefree but strong-headed character keeps the playfulness of the drama alive, it’s her scenes where she gets into bashing people that gives us a brow-arching moment.

She aptly delivers her unusually interesting role with utter dedication and proves that she is the most talented and versatile pan-India star. Coming from the backdrop of Fatehpur and the empowered lives of female bouncers, ‘Babli Bouncer’ gives us Tamannaah’s most impeccable performances yet. No wonder, the film has been receiving a thrilling response from her fans.