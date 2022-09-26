These Hyderabad eateries serve scrumptious Navratri dishes, thalis

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:27 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Gone are the days when these dishes were considered bland. This year, several restaurants in the city have come up with Navratri special menus giving the dishes a contemporary twist. Gone are the days when these dishes were considered bland. This year, several restaurants in the city have come up with Navratri special menus giving the dishes a contemporary twist.

Hyderabad: Sattvic dishes which are composed of mostly fresh ingredients, devoid of onion, garlic, and wheat are the flavour of the season as Navratri starts. Those who fast during the nine-day festival switch to a complete sattvic diet.

Gone are the days when these dishes were considered bland. This year, several restaurants in the city have come up with Navratri special menus giving the dishes a contemporary twist.

Bikanervala Food Court

The elegant eatery known for its Indian sweets and snacks sees great footfall during the nine days of Navratri. From Navratri special thali to falahari badam cutlet to shahi kofta, Bikanervala has it all. Kuttu aloo bonda, kuttu paneer pakoda, and falahari masala aloo chaat are a slew of favourites for many among other titbits.

Haldiram’s Sweets and Namkeen

This one of the oldest stores in the city has come with special Navratri combos that would make you crave more. They are offering upvas rasgulla, upvas cham cham, and upvas rasmalai combos.

The Lunch Box

The eatery is offering 14 Navratri special items this year. The menu includes Navratri aloo chaap, Navratri sabudana tikki, Navratri paneer makhmali bowl, and navratri sitaphal basundi among others.

Baskin Robbins

What would be a better way to end a wholesome dish other than relishing Navratri’s special desserts? Baskin Robbins has included fresh very berry strawberry ice cream, honey nut crunch ice cream, Mississippi mud ice cream in its menu this year, and vanilla ice-cream this year. NIC Honestly Also, Natural Ice Cream has come with some upvas-friendly ice creams this year.

Khandani Rajdhani

The restaurant offers vrat thali that reinvents the usual fast fare and includes farsan, sabzi, dal, one khadi, bread, rice, sweets, fruits, and accompaniments served on a rotational basis.

Apart from these, other famous eateries like The Westin, Farzi café, Faasos – Wraps & Rolls, Marudhar dhaba, and Gaurang’s Kitchen are offering delicious Navratri special dishes because food during fasting has never been so enticing. Make sure you don’t miss out on this once-a-year party!