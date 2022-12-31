| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 6

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 31 December 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready?

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes.

All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Company: Hiringhood

Job Role: Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: Btech / MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Skills: Good communication

Contact: 9154993643

Company: Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4 to 6 years Any of similar experience

Salary: As per norms

Work location: Hyderabad/ Bangalore

Contact- 9618341931/ Immediate joiners,onsite

Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sale’s Consultant / Female

Job Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in Automobile sale’s

CTC: Rs 1.8 LPA for Fresher and Experience candidates based on Previous CTC

Roles: Develop an in-depth understanding of our current car inventory and use that knowledge to encourage customers to make a purchase to grow our customer base Assist in setting up the sales lot or the showroom floor for promotions and to put new models on display

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Company: One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Vacancies:10 Candidates

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Mini 2.5 Years in Automobile sale’s (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA,

Honda, Mahindra)

CTC Offered: based on Previous CTC

Office Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Roles: Develop an in-depth understanding of our current car inventory and use that knowledge to encourage customers to make a purchase to grow our customer base Assist in setting up the sales lot or the showroom floor for promotions and to put new models on display

Contact Details: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Company: Byju’s -Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Working Days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period.

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Company: ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification: Minimum inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process.

Contact: 9493083018

Company: KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass

Salary: Rs 1L-2L per Annum

Job description: Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Company: Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568/8639244807/ hiring@absol.tech

Company: Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406/ contact@absol.tech

Company: Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.

Position: service technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: Rs 11,000 incentives

Experience: not required

Skills required: n/a

Location: west marredpally, kukatpally, sainikpuri, malakpet, panjagutta, kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Company: SHRIRAM LIFE INSURANCE

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support Organization in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.

Managing Attendance , Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities

No. Of Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942 / 9811025640, vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Company: Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 Years

Salary: Up to Rs 10 LPA

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Requirements: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.

Contact: 9346452934

Company: NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 Years

Salary: Rs 10,000/month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu Hindi English

Skills: Should be good in communication

Contact:9703151101

Company: SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies:13

Salary: Rs 18,000/month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 Years

Qualification: IT & Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Company Name: Sresta Organics

Email: faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

Job profile: Store executive

Exp: min 6 Months in fmcg

Requirements:Bike & licence mandatory

location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs 15,000 take home

Mobile: 919701678981

Company Name: Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales Support Executive

Exp: 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: Rs 15,000 take home

Mobile: 919849494940

Company Name: Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Age:18-35 years

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Work timings: 10am.-6pm.

Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000/month

Mobile: 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Company: LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24yrs

Skills: Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Company: SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to 15,000 (In hand) Pf ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Requirements: Fresher’s can apply

Gender: Male / Female

Contact: 9811025640

Company: paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

Company: SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband Company

Requirements: Freshers/Experienced Male

Location: Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad

Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI

Preference: CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

Company: SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th Or Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 20,000- 23,000 in hand

Note: Freshers willing to work in Field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

Company: PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: Up to Rs 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Company: Chaipoint

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Rs 11,880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Locatins: Hitech City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 92907 90295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Company: VTekis Consultancy

Job Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process

Job Designation: Voice & Chat Process

No. of Openings: 2,000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Work Location:

• Hyderabad : Uppal & Hitech City

• Bangalore : Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli

Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university

Salary: Rs 13,000- Rs 30,000/- NTH

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Company: Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location: Hyderabad

Gender: Male/Female

Skills: Good Communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Company: HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Inter

Salary: Rs 11,000/month ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount Petrol Conveyance.

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Requirements: Bike & Licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com