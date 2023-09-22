DEET: End your Job search here

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com. With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Data Analyst
Salary: 2 LPA – 4 LPA
Vacancies: 5
Experience: Fresher or up to 2 years of experience
Location: Madhapur
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Data Scientist
Salary: 2 LPA – 4 LPA
Vacancies: 5
Experience: Fresher or up to 2 years of experience
Location: Madhapur
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Web Research Associate
Salary: 1.8 LPA – 4 LPA
Vacancies: 50
Experience: 6 months – 2 years of experience
Location: Punjagutta
Job Description: Web reaching, analyzing the product’s current market, pricing techniques
Skills: Excellent English and Advanced MS Excel
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in
Apollo Home Health Care
Profile: Homecare Nurse
Experience: Fresher or up to 5 years of experience
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 30,000
Qualification: DGNM / BSc Nursing/ANM
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9154137551 / 7337079111
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Sales Engineers
Experience: 0-5 years experience in any medical device sales
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Masters
Location: Khammam
Benefits: Allowances for Accommodation, Fuel, Food, and Travelling incentives on sales
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Just Dial
Profile: Field Sales Executive (B2B)
Qualification: Pursuing final year of graduation / Any graduate degree
Location: Hyderabad\
Experience: 1 year – 3 years
Salary: up to Rs 40,000
Vacancies: 25
Contact: 9100236492
Just Dial Ltd.
Profile: Telecallers
Qualification: Pursuing final year / Any Graduate Degree or above
Location: AP and Telangana
Salary: Rs 18,000 – Rs 25,000
Vacancies: 200
Skills: Communication, Field Sales, Interpersonal, Negotiation, Convincing, Relationship building
Contact: 9100236492 | Jobshyderabad@justdial.com
Hicare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC / Intermediate
Work Locations: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada (Mogalrajapuram)
Note: For Kukatpally Location Bike & License Mandatory
Contact: 7386908352 | anil.k@hicare.in
OSI Digital
Profile: Oracle Apps Technical
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation
Salary: 10 LPA – 18 LPA
Experience: 5 years – 12 years
Vacancies: 8\
Contact: sdhavileswarapu@osidigital.com
OSI Digital
Profile: Python Tech Lead
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation
Salary: up to 20 LPA
Experience: 5 years\
Vacancies: 1
Contact: samaravadi@osidigital.com
