DEET: End your Job search here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com. With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Data Analyst

Salary: 2 LPA – 4 LPA

Vacancies: 5

Experience: Fresher or up to 2 years of experience

Location: Madhapur

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Data Scientist

Salary: 2 LPA – 4 LPA

Vacancies: 5

Experience: Fresher or up to 2 years of experience

Location: Madhapur

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Web Research Associate

Salary: 1.8 LPA – 4 LPA

Vacancies: 50

Experience: 6 months – 2 years of experience

Location: Punjagutta

Job Description: Web reaching, analyzing the product’s current market, pricing techniques

Skills: Excellent English and Advanced MS Excel

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in

Apollo Home Health Care

Profile: Homecare Nurse

Experience: Fresher or up to 5 years of experience

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 30,000

Qualification: DGNM / BSc Nursing/ANM

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9154137551 / 7337079111

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Sales Engineers

Experience: 0-5 years experience in any medical device sales

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Masters

Location: Khammam

Benefits: Allowances for Accommodation, Fuel, Food, and Travelling incentives on sales

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Just Dial

Profile: Field Sales Executive (B2B)

Qualification: Pursuing final year of graduation / Any graduate degree

Location: Hyderabad\

Experience: 1 year – 3 years

Salary: up to Rs 40,000

Vacancies: 25

Contact: 9100236492

Just Dial Ltd.

Profile: Telecallers

Qualification: Pursuing final year / Any Graduate Degree or above

Location: AP and Telangana

Salary: Rs 18,000 – Rs 25,000

Vacancies: 200

Skills: Communication, Field Sales, Interpersonal, Negotiation, Convincing, Relationship building

Contact: 9100236492 | Jobshyderabad@justdial.com

Hicare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC / Intermediate

Work Locations: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada (Mogalrajapuram)

Note: For Kukatpally Location Bike & License Mandatory

Contact: 7386908352 | anil.k@hicare.in

OSI Digital

Profile: Oracle Apps Technical

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation

Salary: 10 LPA – 18 LPA

Experience: 5 years – 12 years

Vacancies: 8\

Contact: sdhavileswarapu@osidigital.com

OSI Digital

Profile: Python Tech Lead

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation

Salary: up to 20 LPA

Experience: 5 years\

Vacancies: 1

Contact: samaravadi@osidigital.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

