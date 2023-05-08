Louis Burger launches Flaming Hot edition to their menu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Louis Burger has announced the release of five new editions in their menu called ‘Flaming Hot’.

This edition is inspired by the authentic cooking style followed in Nashville, USA. They have a whole new variety of items like the Flaming Hot Cottage Cheese Burger, Flaming Hot Chicken Burger, Flaming Hot Fries, Chicken Wings, and Chicken Tenders.

The secret of these new Nashville-inspired burgers is the patty dipped in their hot sauce.

Louis Burger has officially launched its newest additions in Hyderabad! The ‘Flaming Hot’ edition is a great curation for the Indian palette that incorporates rich flavours with spice. These new additions can be ordered on Swiggy and Zomato.