Sircilla: Work on Malkapeta reservoir picks up pace, trial run soon

Malkapeta reservoir is aimed at supplying water for irrigation to 96,150 acres in Sircilla and Vemulawada constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Motors are being fixed in Malkapeta reservoir pump house.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Work on the Malkapeta reservoir project is progressing on a brisk note, with officials planning a trial run soon as the works have reached the final stage.

In order to turn parched lands into green fields by supplying Godavari water to upland areas in the district, the State government had taken up Malkapeta reservoir project with the initiative of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Being constructed under Package-9 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, this reservoir is aimed at supplying water for irrigation to 96,150 acres in Sircilla and Vemulawada constituencies. The 3 TMC capacity project is expected to cost about Rs 1,000 crore.

As part of the project, Godavari water will be shifted to the Malkapeta reservoir of Konaraopet mandal, Singasamudram tank of Yellareddypet mandal and Upper Manair. For this purpose, a 40 km canal has been developed.

As part of the project, Godavari water from Mid Manair reservoir will be shifted to Malkapeta reservoir, 12 km away from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD). The water will be taken through an underground tunnel that passes through Sircilla first bypass road, Chandrampeta, Ragudu, Kolanuru and Malkapeta. For this purpose, a head regulator is also constructed at Ramappaguttalu, 2.5 km away from MMD.

The 3 TMC storage capacity Malkapeta reservoir has been developed in between seven hillocks in a stretch of five km. To lift 1,100 cusecs of water from a depth of 130 metres, two motors, each of 30 MW, are also installed in the pump house. Water will be pumped into the reservoir through a surge pool pump house.

Later, the Godavari water will be taken to Singasamudram tank and Battalacheruvu of Gambhiraopet mandal through gravity canals. Then the water will be shifted to Upper Manair reservoir through another canal. A 33/11 kv substation has been established to operate the motors.

As part of the Kaleshwaram project, three barrages were constructed in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. They are Medigadda (Lakshmi barrage)- 16 TMC, Annaram (Saraswati)-11.9 TMC and Sundilla (Parvati barrage)-8.83 TMC.

Besides the barrages, Kannepalli, Siripuram, Goliwada and Nandi pump houses were constructed to lift water from Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla barrages and the Yellampalli project respectively.

The world’s largest pumping house, Lakshmi pump house, was constructed at 470 feet below the earth’s surface near Lakmipur, Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district. It lifts 3,000 cusecs of water up to the height of 111 metres, which flows into Mid Manair Dam through gravity.