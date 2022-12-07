Louis Burger launches cloud kitchen in Hyderabad

A virtual restaurant, it will take orders only through Swiggy and Zomato.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:11 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Louis Burger, a cloud kitchen that was first launched last year in Mumbai, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru, has now been launched in the Biryani capital of the country- Hyderabad, at Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Kothapet, and Miyapur. A virtual restaurant, it will take orders only through Swiggy and Zomato.

Zorawar Kalra, founder, and managing director, of Massive Restaurants, said their focus is on the highest quality ingredients and flavours curated to create an international burger experience.

Zorawar started the chain of Louis Burgers as he felt India lacked International standard burgers and wanted to give a real gourmet product. These signature craft burgers were created as a tribute to Louis Lassen for introducing the concept of burgers to the world.

“We were eager to introduce our cloud kitchen to Hyderabad, a city that is known for its incredible food and for its gourmet palate,” said Zorawar.

They have many varieties of burgers for vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians and their best sellers are truffle burger that has exotic shimeji mushrooms and gold varq adorns to give an imperial touch, farmhouse burger, and Korean fried chicken burger. They also offer a variety of plant-based burgers.