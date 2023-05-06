Sircilla: Homage paid to martyred Army jawan

Army jawan Pabbala Anil died when an Army HAL Dhruv helicopter crashed after a hard landing in the hills of eastern Kishatwar district of Jammu and Kashmir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A huge number of people thronged Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal on Saturday to receive the mortal remains of martyred Army jawan Pabbala Anil, who died when an Army HAL Dhruv helicopter crashed after a hard landing in the hills of eastern Kishatwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Various sections of the people including Ministers, MLA, other public representatives, government officials and common public gathered in big numbers at Gangadhara Crossroad to receive the body.

Later, the body was taken to his native village in a rally wherein various sections of the people took part holding national flags. Streets of the village reverberated with ‘Jai Jawan’ slogans.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan and others paid tributes to the departed Army jawan.

