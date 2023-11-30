Low turnout in all six constituencies in Nizamabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: The six constituencies falling under the district witnessed low polling this time. The average voter turnout in the district stood at 68.30 percent, which is nearly 9 percent less than 2018 elections turnout of 79.08 percent. There are 13,94,986 voters in the six constituencies falling in the district.

In all the six constituencies the voter turnout has come down drastically this time compared to 2018 elections. The voting turnout in Amoor stood at 68.34 percent, whereas it was 79.08 percent in 2018, 11 percent less than last elections. Similarly, the Balkonda constituency voter turnout touched 71 percent this time, whereas it was 81.34 percent last elections, a drop of 10 percent.

In Banswada constituency the voter turnout was 73.68 percent, whereas it was 84.10 percent, 11 percent less than previous polls. The Bodhan constituency witnessed 68.05 percent voter turnout, which is 13.29 percent less than 2018, when the voter turnout touched 81.34 percent.

Even Nizamabad Rural witnessed low turnout this time as only 72.67 percent voters exercised their votes, whereas in 2018 the voter turnout stood at 79.15 percent. In Nizamabad Urban too the voter turnout came down to 59.10 percent from the last elections’ 62.65 percent.

Voting in all the six constituencies in the district started on a slow note and picked up after 1 pm. The average poll percentage in the district stood at 39.66 percent till 1 pm and touched 56.50 percent by 3 pm and 68.30 percent at 5 pm. In fact, till 9 am it was just 9.52 percent and increased to 21.69 percent by 11 am.

Banswada, Nizamabad Rural and Balkonda constituencies recorded 62.15 percent, 60.83 percent and 62.21 percent respectively by 3 pm. Nizamabad Urban recorded the lowest poll percentage among the six constituencies with 46.11 percent at 3 pm. Armoor recorded 52 percent voting, whereas Bodhan poll percentage stood at 58.75 percent till 3 pm.