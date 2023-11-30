Voter turnout increases by evening in Warangal

A brief disturbance occurred at a Jangaon polling station within the government junior college premises, swiftly resolved by the police after a protest by Congress and other opposition activists.

Women voters queue up at polling station in Wardhannapet constituency on Thursday. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Warangal: The afternoon saw a surge in voter turnout at several polling stations in the erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday. Lines of voters remained long, extending even past 4 pm, with polling continuing until 6 pm for those who arrived at stations by 5 pm.

Despite minor scuffles between the ruling BRS and opposition Congress parties in some constituencies like Jangaon, Narsampet, Warangal East, Mahabubabad, and Dornakal, polling passed off peacefully.

Incidents of clashes between Congress and BRS workers were also reported in Narayanathanda of Duggondi mandal (Narsampet constituency) and Mallaiahkunta thanda (Dornakal constituency). A scuffle also took place at a polling station in Khila Warangal Mandal (Warangal East constituency), while two youths sustained head injuries during a confrontation with the police, who had restricted entry due to overcrowding, at Perikawada primary school polling station in the East constituency.

Technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) arose at a few polling stations in the former Warangal district. At Akunuru village of Jangaon constituency, voters protested against alleged bribes for votes, while Velishettypally residents of Eturnagram Mandal expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of a polling station in their village.

About a hundred voters from Velishettypally have boycotted the voting as they were not interested in crossing the Jampanna vague and vote at Allavari Ghanapuram. Videos circulated on social media showed purported cash distribution during the polling in Eturnagaram.

Notably, voters from Penugolu village of Wazeedu Mandal in the Mulugu district covered a 20 km distance on foot to cast their votes. Polling concluded at 4 pm in the Maoist-affected Mulugu and Bhupalpally constituencies.