L&TMHRL celebrates World Music Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Celebrating the World Music Day, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMHRL) in collaboration with Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has launched first of its kind musical event of Busking under the aegis of ‘Metro Medley’.

The music fest at Hyderabad Metro Rail is being conducted in the format of busking, which is an act of singing and/or playing an instrument in public places. Passengers can enjoy listening to busking, which has unfolded at the concourse levels of 5 metro stations – Ameerpet, JBS Parade Ground, MGBS, Raidurg, and Miyapur, daily from June 21 o 25 between 5 pm to 7pm. The week-long music festival will conclude on June 26 with an all-evening razzmatazz at the Hyderabad Next Premia Mall, Irrum Manzil from 4 pm to 9pm.

Being organised by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, over 100 musicians will be busking at the metro stations during the week. The music will range from Indian classical to pop music, from music that will soothe one’s senses to music that will elevate one’s spirits.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Information Technology (IT) department, launched ‘Metro Medley’ along with the week-long Music Fest, in presence of KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, Amita Desai, Director, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and officials from Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and HMR at Ameerpet Metro Station.