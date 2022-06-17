Lured with eatables, minor girl raped and impregnated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a youngster in Jawaharnagar. She was lured with eatables and sexually assaulted multiple times, police suspect.

Police on Friday arrested the suspect, Ravi Kumar (23), a private employee and a resident of Jawaharnagar. According to the police, the 14-year-old victim who lived in the same neighbourhood, was lured by Ravi Kumar when she was in her house in the absence of her mother.

Recently, the victim’s mother noticed her feeling uneasy and took her to hospital, where doctors said she was pregnant.

“The girl then revealed that he had sexually assaulted her at his house. It is suspected he raped her several times,” police said.

A case was booked and is being investigated.