Lyca Productions starts shoot of Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’

The festival of colours Holi has just been made more colorful, as Lyca Productions has just announced that the shoot of ‘Lal Salaam’ began on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: In November last year, prestigious banner Lyca Productions dropped the massive news that a new film titled ‘Lal Salaam’ would be made with Superstar Rajinikanth in a special role. It’s directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Celebrated composer AR Rahman is composing the music for this significant project.

The film will be made on a rich scale. Lyca Productions is known for making landmark movies such as ‘2.0’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Darbar’, and now ‘Indian 2’.

Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth will be seen in lead roles in ‘Lal Salaam’, presented by Subaskaran. Vishnu Rangasamy is the cinematographer for the film, which is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth who also wrote the screenplay.