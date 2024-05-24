Range Rover, Range Rover Sport vehicles will now be produced in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:27 PM

Hyderabad: Range Rover House India made its debut with display of some of the first Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles, which will now be produced in India, exclusively for the Indian market, at the coastal town of Alibaug on Friday.

With sustained client demand in India on the rise for Range Rover’s luxuriously appointed large SUVs, both the elegant Range Rover and the dynamic, modern performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport, will be locally manufactured in Pune, for the first time, a press release said.

India will be the first country to locally manufacture Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which will join Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE and Discovery Sport which are already locally manufactured at JLR’s facility in Pune, the release said.

JLR Chief Commercial Officer Lennard Hoornik said local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family in the country.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover, said retail sales in India, for FY24 alone, have surged by 160%, and locally manufacturing the Range Rover will enable the brand to respond to this growing demand.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said that manufacturing the Range Rover family locally will bring together the best of both worlds, as outstanding British design, technology and refinement meets the pride of owning a ‘Made in India’ luxury vehicle.