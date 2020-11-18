Magnificent Jewels on Auction

Proceeds from this unique lot are designated for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) coinciding with the foundation’s inaugural virtual fundraising gala taking place on December 1, 2020.

New Delhi: Christie’s New York announced its auction of Magnificent Jewels and the preceding Jewels Online auction from November 18 to December 1, which together present over 500 lots. The live auction will offer over 380 jewels featuring a notable selection of coloured diamonds, colourless diamonds, and gemstones, alongside important signed pieces by Suzanne Belperron, Rene Boivin, Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Harry Winston, JAR, Marina B, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Verdura.

Exceptional sapphires highlight the Magnificent Jewels auction, led by an extraordinary Kashmir sapphire and diamond bracelet of 43.10 carats surrounded by 67.90 carats of diamonds ($5,000,000-7,000,000). Other notable sapphires include a cabochon Kashmir sapphire ring of 21.72 carats by Van Cleef & Arpels from 191 7($1,700,000-2,700,000); a Burma sapphire necklace of 80.86 carats ($800,000-1,600,000); and an Art Deco Kashmir sapphire of 12.64 carats and diamond brooch by Cartier, formerly from the collection of Jean Stralem ($1,000,000-1,500,000).

Among other top lots are a pair of fancy intense purplish pink and fancy intense pink diamond earrings of 2.61 and 2.34 carats , potentially internally flawless ($1,200,000-2,200,000); a diamond of 102.61 carats, Y to Z colour, VS2 clarity ($800,000-1,200,000); and the Vanderbilt Diamond Necklace ($500,000-800,000) formerly belonging to Wendy Vanderbilt Lehman.

This season’s sale distinctively features s including Important Jewels from the Estate of Mrs. Henry Ford II, which offers a selection of 43 lots featuring significant signed pieces by Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Tiffany & Co, Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.

It also includes Property from the du Pont Family Collection, which includes a ‘The du Pont Padparadscha’ sapphire ring weighing 24.58 carats ($500,000-700,000) and the ‘Sydney Queen’ black opal and diamond brooch and two unmounted black opals by Raymond Yard ($60,000-80,000).

Property from the Collection of Mary M. and Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. presents over 20 elegant signed jewels including a Burmese ruby and diamond necklace by Cartier, circa 1955 ($150,000-250,000); Property from the Collection of Athena Blackburn Sold to Benefit Charitable Causes, comprises important designs by Bulgari, Graff, Schlumberger, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels; and three lots offered in Memory of Lana Chenko Haddad, to be sold to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Important Jewels from the Estate of Mireille Levy is a celebration of graceful and poetic forms showcasing the best Maisons around the world, from David Webb and Harry Winston in New York, to Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier in Paris, as well as avant-garde pieces from Marina B. Additionally featured are two collections from New York’s most celebrated style icons, American Muse: The Collection of Nina Griscom comprising of Art Deco jewels and classic designs, and The Collection of Barbara Allen de Kwiatkowsi offering an array of bold gemstones and signed pieces by Belperron, JAR, and Verdura.

Rounding out the auction is a robust selection of contemporary designs including jewels by JAR, Moussaieff, and a dedicated section A Collection of Objects by Daniel Brush featuring early designs by the artist, the subject of a recent exhibition at the L’Ecole Van Cleef & Arpels in New York.

Specially featured in the sale is a custom-ring by JAR, recreated after the signature jewel made for Elizabeth Taylor on the occasion of her 70th birthday , which sold in her landmark collection sale at Christie’s in 2011. The single-cut diamond and platinum ring will be custom-fit and set on one-side with the initial of the successful bidder’s choosing. Proceeds from this unique lot are designated for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) coinciding with the foundation’s inaugural virtual fundraising gala taking place on December 1, 2020. ETAF’s initiative HIV Is Not A Crime advocates for the modernization of criminal laws and penalties affecting people living with HIV.