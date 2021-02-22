Webinar on savoir-faire of Bulgari masterpieces held

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: YFLO Chairperson Apurva Jain and committee members hosted a webinar to discover the savoir-faire of Bulgari masterpieces. Renowned Gems & Jewellery expert Lucia Silvestri, Jewellery Creative Director, Bvlgari, and Giampaolo Della Croce, High Jewellery Senior Director, BVLGARI, shared the expertise of the brand to scout the finest treasure of the nature and to ennoble them through the brand’s heritage Italian roots and contemporary aesthetic. Nonita Kalra, writer, consultant and former editor, Harper’s Bazaar India, moderated the session.

The interactive webinar kick started with a video about Bulgari’s DNA, exquisite craftsmanship and magnificent jewellery creations, post which Lucia shared her journey and love for gemstones and creations. She also mentioned about her travels to India and affinity with the Indian culture. “We always stay true to our past but we also look at the needs of today’s market, the fashion trends and the modern society. Even our craftsmanship is contemporary,” she said.

Giampaolo said “Bulgari high jewellery creation is a way to collect a valuable artcraft, to enjoy for a lifetime, the most profound gift to pass onto your loved ones- one that will hold its value across the world and more importantly one that your off springs will derive great pleasure from wearing.”

