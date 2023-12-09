Maha Lakshmi, Rajiv Arogyasri launched in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Karimnagar: Two schemes such as Maha Lakshmi free travel scheme in TSRTC buses for women and Rs 10 lakh insurance under the Rajiv Arogyasri launched in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy launched Maha Lakshmi and Rajiv Arogyasri in the district headquarters hospital. Later, she along with CCS ACP Madhavi, transwomen and others travelled in RTC bus from hospital to bus stand.

In Jagtial, MLC T Jeevan Reddy along with Collector Yasmeen Basha, RTC Regional Manager Sucharitha and others launched schemes at Vivekananda mini stadium. They travelled in RTC bus.

Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan along with Ramagundam Police Commissioner started schemes in Godavarikhani area hospital.

In Sircilla, Collector Anurag Jayanthi along with Municipal chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani and others launched Maha Lakshmi scheme at Ambedkar chowk and travelled by bus from Ambedkar chowk to Ragudu. Later, he launched Rajiv Arogyasri at district headquarters hospital.