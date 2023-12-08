Maha Lakshmi Scheme: TS Govt issues GO allowing free travel for women on TSRTC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of the formal launch on Saturday of Maha Lakshmi, the first of the Six Guarantees of the Congress government, the Transport Department on Friday issued orders launching the scheme, allowing girls and women and transgender persons to travel free of cost on TSRTC buses.

The GO, issued by Principal Secretary A Vani Prasad, says the scheme is for the benefit of girls and women of all age groups and trasngender persons who are domiciled in Telangana. They can travel anywhere within the borders of Telangana in Palle Velugu and Express buses with effect from December 9.

Travel in inter-state Express and Palle Velugu buses will be free up to the borders of the State. The State government will reimburse the expenditure to TSRTC towards the chargeable fares which would have been collected on the basis of the actual distance travelled by women passengers, the GO says.

The TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director has also been asked to make arrangements to develop a software-based Maha Lakshmi smart card in due course.

The scheme will be launched formally on Saturday.