Maha: Rebel Sena MLAs yet to leave for Guwahati

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:42 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

Surat: As per plan, Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs were to be flown to Guwahati at Tuesday midnight, but as per news reports, the rebel MLAs have not left the hotel, though three buses have arrived at the Le Meridien Hotel an hour before to drive them to the Surat airport.

According to sources, a charter flight has already arrived at the Surat airport to fly rebel MLAs to Guwahati, but talks or change in plan has delayed the take off.

At around 11 p.m., Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar visited the airport and reviewed police deployment while at the same time three Volvo buses reached the hotel.

All three buses after entering the hotel premises have yet not left for the airport because not a single MLA has come down from their room to board the bus.

In another development, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh’s relatives had reached Surat Government hospital to see him, after learning that he is being admitted because of illness, but they were not allowed to meet him.

At around 11.30 p.m., Shiv Sena’s one more MLA Rajkumar Patel arrived at Surat hotel from Mumbai.

Some Shiv Sainiks have reached Surat and they are requesting police to allow them to meet their party MLAs. They are even arguing why BJP is trying to move the MLAs to Guwahati.